There Are 146 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With 168 More Recoveries

Malta has registered 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries have exceeded new cases today, with 168 patients confirmed to have recovered from the virus. This means active cases dropped slightly to 1965.

Testing remains high with 2,941 swab tests conducted yesterday.

The Ministry of Health also announced the passing of a 92-year-old man, who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this morning. He is the 75th victim to die from coronavirus.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 07•11•2020

