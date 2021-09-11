Three Police Officers Injured And Spat On Following Żabbar Argument

After the Police received a report about a Żabbar argument around midnight, three police officers were injured as a man allegedly assaulted them while they were on duty.

As the Police entered the scene of two men arguing, they intervened immediately in order to disperse them. At this point one of the two men, a 48-year-old resident of Marsaskala, fled from the police.

After he was handcuffed, he continued to be aggressive and spat at them. Two other people, a 22-year-old Marsaskala man together with a woman whose identity is still unknown, then tried to stop the police from making the arrest, insulting and threatening them.

The 48-year-old man was arrested and later taken to lockup at Police Headquarters, Floriana. The officers were given medical assistance at a Health Centre and were certified with minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

