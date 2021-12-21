Today Is The Winter Solstice: But What Does It Mean?

Winter solstice is an astronomical phenomenon that makes the shortest days and the longest nights of the year.

While some are probably aware of the significance and meaning of the winter solstice, it’s just another normal Tuesday to others.

This year’s winter solstice hit today, on 21st December, just a few days before the end of yet another year.

1. It’s the shortest day of the year

The day of the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, with the sunset on such a day being as early as 4:52pm in Malta. It’s the shortest day and the longest night for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.

2. The solstice doesn’t always hit on the same day

Just because this year it hit on the 21st, doesn’t mean it’s the standard date for every year. The solstice can fall anywhere between the 21st and 23rd December.

3. The word solstice means “sun stands still”

Derived from the Latin term solstitium – sol meaning sun and stitium being the past principle of sistere, which means to stand still.

4. The Mnajdra temples line up with the sunrise today

The Mnajdra temples were built in a certain way that leads to the sunrise lining up with the centre of the alter on the days of the winter solstice and the summer solstice.

5. It’s an event in time

A solstice is actually an event in time, meaning that it occurs on the very minute the sun enters into the zodiacal sun sign of Capricorn.

6. Earth is closest to the sun today

Although it might come as a surprise, the earth is closer to the sun in early January than it is in the months of summer. It’s because the Northern Hemisphere receives less sunlight and has cooler temperatures due to the earth’s tilt.

Next year’s winter solstice will be hitting on the same day as this year.

Heritage Malta also opens up the Mnajdra temples for early morning tours to watch the exact moment of the solstice.

