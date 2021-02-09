Traffic, Anyone? There Are Officially More Than 400,000 Vehicles Registered In Malta

There are officially more than 400,000 licensed vehicles on Malta’s roads, fresh data published by the National Statistics Office has revealed.

At the end of September 2020, the number of licensed motor vehicles stood at 400,566. The majority (76.8%) were passenger cars, while commercial vehicles made up 13% and 8% were motorcycles.

Buses and minibuses made up less than 1% of Malta’s total fleet.

Around 56 new vehicles were added every day in the last quarter of 2020.

There is some good news for the environment though.

The NSO recorded an increase in electric and hybrid motor vehicles in 2020, accounting for 1.4% of vehicles in Malta, with 5,495 registered in total.

That’s a 13% increase in hybrids and 9.9% increase in hybrids compared to the previous quarter.

This data stems from a period just before the UK withdrew from the European Union in December.

People in Malta often purchase second-hand cars from the UK to drive down themselves or obtain through second-hand auto dealers. However, this local industry is predicted to suffer major blows with new bureaucracy, tariffs and other barriers introduced as a result of Brexit.

