د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Traffic, Anyone? There Are Officially More Than 400,000 Vehicles Registered In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are officially more than 400,000 licensed vehicles on Malta’s roads, fresh data published by the National Statistics Office has revealed.

At the end of September 2020, the number of licensed motor vehicles stood at 400,566. The majority (76.8%) were passenger cars, while commercial vehicles made up 13% and 8% were motorcycles.

Buses and minibuses made up less than 1% of Malta’s total fleet.

Around 56 new vehicles were added every day in the last quarter of 2020.

There is some good news for the environment though.

The NSO recorded an increase in electric and hybrid motor vehicles in 2020, accounting for 1.4% of vehicles in Malta, with 5,495 registered in total.

That’s a 13% increase in hybrids and 9.9% increase in hybrids compared to the previous quarter.

This data stems from a period just before the UK withdrew from the European Union in December.

People in Malta often purchase second-hand cars from the UK to drive down themselves or obtain through second-hand auto dealers. However, this local industry is predicted to suffer major blows with new bureaucracy, tariffs and other barriers introduced as a result of Brexit.

What do you make of these new figures? Comment below

READ NEXT: Most People In Malta Looking To Buy Property Can Only Fork Out €150,000

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?