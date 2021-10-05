Twistees Goes Pink: Malta’s Favourite Snack Rebranded To Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
One of Malta’s favourite snacks has been rebranded in pink packaging to support breast cancer awareness month, popularly known as pink October.
Twistees will be selling its iconic snack in a pink packet this month, and all for a good cause.
The brand revealed the new packaging for the month of October earlier today, done in an effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.
With every sale of the special packets, Twistees will be giving a donation to ABCF, the Action For Breast Cancer Foundation.
Pink October is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and to encourage women to always stay informed.
