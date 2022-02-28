Students Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At University Of Malta Labs

Earlier today, university students were evacuated from the Biomedical Sciences building at the University of Malta.

Students said that the fire was caused by a UPS – a piece of apparatus used to provide energy in the case of power cuts. It reportedly caught fire in a lab on the third floor of the building.

According to reports, the Civil Protection Department said that the cause of the fire will be confirmed later.

This is a developing story.

Photo credits go to Free Hour.

Were you at university at the time?