Venice Beneath Ħal-Għaxaq? Collapsed Reservoir Ceiling Gives Rise To Massive Hole In Pjazza

The ceiling of an old underground reservoir beneath the road in Pjazza San Filippu, Għaxaq, has collapsed, resulting in a rather large hole in the square.

While the exact date the incident took place remains unknown, the Għaxaq Local Council is currently working alongside Infrastructure Malta to repair the damages – some of which are deemed to be ‘extensive’.

In the images sent to Lovin Malta, a gaping hole can be seen with water visible underneath. Barriers have been applied as a measure to ensure safety for drivers and passers-by.

Following a preliminary clearing on-site, Infrastructure Malta is currently in process of assessing the damages.

They are also consulting with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to plan and implement the required repairs.

