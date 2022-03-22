Puttinu Cares announced that its late-President, co-founder and paediatric oncologist, Victor Calvagna, would have turned 64 today.

Dr Calvagna tragically passed away on 4th January after a traffic accident on 28th December caused him to lose most of his brain function.

In an equally tragic twist, Calvagna’s birthday falls on the first anniversary of 19-year old Ramiro Mallia’s death. Mallia was diagnosed with leukaemia as a toddler and was declared cancer-free four years later.