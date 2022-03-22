Paediatric Oncologist Victor Calvagna Would Have Turned 64 Today
Puttinu Cares announced that its late-President, co-founder and paediatric oncologist, Victor Calvagna, would have turned 64 today.
Dr Calvagna tragically passed away on 4th January after a traffic accident on 28th December caused him to lose most of his brain function.
In an equally tragic twist, Calvagna’s birthday falls on the first anniversary of 19-year old Ramiro Mallia’s death. Mallia was diagnosed with leukaemia as a toddler and was declared cancer-free four years later.
He spent much of his teenage life raising awareness about Puttinu Cares, before passing away from a heater gas leak. Throughout his illness as a child, Ramiro had apparently established a relationship with Dr Calvagna.
“How much we miss you and mention you every day. How can you ever heal the wound? How can we ever forget the good you have done? Take care of us from heaven. We love you both”, Puttinu wrote in their post dedicated to the two.
Rest in peace.