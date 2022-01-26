Want To Sound Like A Wine Expert To Your Friends? This Maltese App You Need Is On Its Way!

Did you ever want to feel like a wine connoisseur when you’re sifting through a never-ending shelf of options? Well, a new mobile app that helps the traceability of wine has just been launched by the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights.

“Agri-Kwalita’ is our mission statement,” Minister Anton Refalo said in a press conference earlier today, “and [this] product is over and above what is required at EU standard.”

Let’s admit it, we’ve all been around folks who know their stuff when it comes to wine.

Hovering beside them as they contemplate the texture and consistency of their drink often leaves us dumbfounded, and maybe a little sad at the ensuing social exclusion.

But in the weeks to come, this feeling could become a thing of the past.