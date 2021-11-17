WATCH: Blaze Erupts At Abandoned St Philip’s Hospital
A fire broke out in an old hospital last night.
Civil Protection workers were called late last night to put out a rising fire at the abandoned St Philip’s Hospital in Santa Venera.
At around 9pm, a great deal of smoke and fire was spotted engulfing parts of the abandoned hospital.
In footage from the scene, plumes of smoke can be seen emerging from the hospital as officials work to put it out.
Video credit: Charles Zammit
A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital together with police arrived immediately at the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
An inquiry has been set up by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.
This is far from the first time a fire broke out in the area – a fire had started in a nearby substation back in September.
