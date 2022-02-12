Watch: Dolphins Spotted Off Coast In Dwejra Gozo As Warmer Season Approaches

While a warmer season is fast approaching, it’s still quite surprising to spot dolphins at this time of year.

A group of dolphins were spotted earlier today in the water off the coast in Dwejra in Gozo.

The video captured was sent to Lovin Malta by a woman who happened to be by the seaside at the time that the dolphins passed.

“Was so beautiful, I had just finished watching a funeral online of my friend’s dad and just as it ended we saw them,” she told Lovin Malta.