Watch: Dolphins Spotted Off Coast In Dwejra Gozo As Warmer Season Approaches
While a warmer season is fast approaching, it’s still quite surprising to spot dolphins at this time of year.
A group of dolphins were spotted earlier today in the water off the coast in Dwejra in Gozo.
The video captured was sent to Lovin Malta by a woman who happened to be by the seaside at the time that the dolphins passed.
“Was so beautiful, I had just finished watching a funeral online of my friend’s dad and just as it ended we saw them,” she told Lovin Malta.
The worst of winter already seems to have passed, with temperatures already warmer and flowers starting to bloom as the spring season steadily approaches.
Have you ever spotted dolphins in Malta?