WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Zac Bugeja Completes Challenging Swim Across Mellieħa For Charity

Zac is no stranger to swimming and this is not his first challenge . He is an avid environmental activist and often swims in aid of raising awareness for the environment and plastic pollution.

His challenge started at 6pm from the breakwater in Mellieħa and swam from one side of Mellieħa to the other.

Zac Bugeja, the eight-year-old aquatic prodigy has completed his challenge to cross Mellieħa bay for charity.

And it only took the Neil Agius protégé an hour and 28 seconds! 🎉🙌 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #waveofchange #swim #challenge #mellieha

His passions come as no surprise since his swimming coach is ultra-distance swimmer Neil Agius, who has participated in similar initiatives in the past.

Neil has been coaching Zac since the young age of four months and was the first-ever person to “duck Zac underwater”.

September 2020 saw the young swimmer joining the St Julian’s elite swimming squad under Agius and his team of coaches.

His affinity with the sea comes as no surprise since Zac’s father is a board member of the Wave of Change initiative. His parents have always encouraged Zac to develop his passions for the sea, environmental concerns, and his swimming.

They aim to support Zac and assure him that he can always take a break when he feels the need to do so.