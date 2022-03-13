Watch: Footage Emerges Of Car Split In Two After Nasty Mrieħel Accident
New footage has emerged from the Mrieħel incident which saw a car split in two after colliding with a tree, earlier today.
The incident took place at 11:15am at Triq l-Imdina, Ħal Qormi.
Images of car debris scattered across the road were picked up by a passer-by who captured the aftermath of the incident with his smartphone.
The footage revealed two large pieces of the car separated from each other, with police diverting traffic towards safe passage amid heavy rainfall.
The vehicle – a Mitsubishi Evolution – lost control whilst driving and hit a tree with such force that the car split in two.
According to persons on site, the driver had to be assisted by persons until Civil Protection began operations to release him from the car.
The driver was identified as a 43-year-old resident of St Julians.
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was revealed that his injuries are of a serious nature.
