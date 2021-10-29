WATCH LIVE: Repubblika Gather In Front Of Castille For National Protest Demanding Charges Against Konrad Mizzi

“Why is Konrad Mizzi still untouchable?” NGO president Robert Aquilina questioned during his speech.

This comes after the NGO camped out in front of the Police Headquarters for three whole days, as Malta experienced endless rain.

Civil society movement Repubblika has now taken on the square of Castille, in yet another protest at the lack of police charges against former minister Konrad Mizzi.

“Everyone will suffer from this injustice, even the ones that don’t necessarily agree with us,” said Aquilina.

“We have all ended up on the greylist, and we will all suffer because of it,” Aquilina stressed.

Tonight’s national protest is a direct culmination of the previous action and continues to stress the need for action to be taken.

“To all that have contributed to this state of impunity that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, we are demanding that they get what they deserve,” he said.

Aquilina also made reference to the protests that took place two years ago, and how the call for justice has not changed since then.

Repubblika continues calling for Prime Minister Robert Abela to remove Joseph Muscat from the Labour party, stressing that it is a scandal within itself that he has not done anything to address the matter.

“We are fed up, but we are also determined to achieve justice. We did not give up two years ago, and we will definitely not give up now,” Aquilina assured.

