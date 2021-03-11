WATCH: Malta Public Transport Investigating Video Of Violent Passenger Breaking Driver’s Perspex Screen

Malta Public Transport is investigating an incident shown in a video currently doing the rounds online in which a young woman and an older man can be seen verbally abusing and acting violently towards a bus driver.

A spokesperson for the bus operator told Lovin Malta that the incident, which happened this week, was being investigated. They couldn’t clarify what the cause of the incident was but it appears that it happened as the woman was getting off the bus rather than boarding, as can often be the case with such incidents.

The confrontation happened at roughly 8:00am yesterday morning, but the route on which the incident took place is as yet unknown.

Malta Public Transport said that while it was still investigating what had happened, it condemned any form of violent behaviour.

Beyond a lot of swearing, very little can be understood from the video. The woman can be heard threatening to beat the driver up (nifqgħak) and at one point saying “with the baby on the bus”.

A man, who appears to be her father can then be seen boarding the bus and banging on the perspex window separating the driver from the rest of the bus. He almost succeeds in removing it before he is pulled away by his daughter.

Afterwards, a few other passengers casually board the bus.

What do you make of this video?