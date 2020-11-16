WATCH: Maltese Man’s Meltdown In Ħamrun Goes Viral On TikTok
A video showing a Maltese man shouting in the middle of a popular Ħamrun street is generating a strong reaction on social media.
In the video, which was uploaded 18 hours ago and already racked up over 35,000 views, shows a man shouting about being Maltese.
“Yeah you are in Malta,” he shouts. “Yes, we are f*cking Maltese, why are you laughing?” he asks people walking by.
The man is standing near what is assumedly his car, in the middle of Ħamrun’s St Joseph High Street, as a bus waits behind him. As the man addresses people walking by, they can be heard laughing in response to the man’s questions.
People quickly took to the comments section to give their hot takes to the video.
“I’m Maltese- I’m sorry you have to go through this but you are welcome in our country,” said one user.
“Prosit to this man, all these socialists who are against him should be ashamed, standing up for people who turned Malta worthless,” said another.
A third person tried to laugh it off and simply said: “this guy drank too much, don’t mind him”.
Some people couldn’t believe how many commentators were agreeing with the man’s: “The fact that there are comments like ‘king’ is disgusting.”
When contacted by Lovin Malta, the police said that no reports had been filed in regards to the incident.