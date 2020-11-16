WATCH: Maltese Man’s Meltdown In Ħamrun Goes Viral On TikTok

A video showing a Maltese man shouting in the middle of a popular Ħamrun street is generating a strong reaction on social media.

In the video, which was uploaded 18 hours ago and already racked up over 35,000 views, shows a man shouting about being Maltese.

“Yeah you are in Malta,” he shouts. “Yes, we are f*cking Maltese, why are you laughing?” he asks people walking by.

The man is standing near what is assumedly his car, in the middle of Ħamrun’s St Joseph High Street, as a bus waits behind him. As the man addresses people walking by, they can be heard laughing in response to the man’s questions.