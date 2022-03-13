A simple “kif int (how are you)?” from Malta’s Prime Minister opened the door for a man, identifying himself as Thomas, to introduce himself as the owner of a Gozitan cannabis club.

“I’m Thomas from Gocanaco social club here in Gozo. We’re a cannabis social club, here in Gozo,” he began.

“We are trying to be responsible, and we’re trying to ‘give human rights’ to our people.”