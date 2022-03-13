Watch: Man Casually Informs Robert Abela About His Gozitan Cannabis Club
A simple “kif int (how are you)?” from Malta’s Prime Minister opened the door for a man, identifying himself as Thomas, to introduce himself as the owner of a Gozitan cannabis club.
“I’m Thomas from Gocanaco social club here in Gozo. We’re a cannabis social club, here in Gozo,” he began.
“We are trying to be responsible, and we’re trying to ‘give human rights’ to our people.”
After the Prime Minister responded with a hearty “I see,” it wasn’t long after that he referred him to a colleague in the field whom Thomas could approach for further help in this regard.
And it was just what Thomas wanted to hear.
“Absolutely,” he answered. “And that is why we’re voting for Labour.”
A new Maltese law passed late last year allows the formation of cannabis associations to distribute cannabis and seeds to its paid-up members. No cannabis associations have been licensed as of yet, but the head of the newly set up Cannabis Authority expects them to be up and running by the end of the year.
