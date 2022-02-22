Watch: Moira Stafrace Bids Farewell To Husband Chris With Heartfelt Rendition Of ‘More Than Love’ 

Earlier today, mourners gathered at the Karmnu Church in Balluta to pay their last respects to Chris Scicluna, a local musician, who passed away last Friday at the age of 62 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

After mass ended, Moira Stafrace, Chris’s wife with whom he represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, addressed the congregation.

“We couldn’t stand to see him suffer anymore. You didn’t deserve it, Chris”.

At the end of the mass, just before the coffin was carried out of the church, Moira sang a powerful, heartfelt rendition of her and her belated husband’s Eurovision song “More Than Love” which was met by deafening applause coming from those present.