WATCH: Mqabba Każin Shows How To Celebrate A Feast While Obeying COVID-19 Rules

We’ve all seen the footage of people celebrating the Feast of St Philip in Ħaż-Żebbuġ in breach of the COVID-19 rules, but a bit further south another feast was taking place.

Only this one, the Feast of Our Lady of the Lily in Mqabba, seems to have been following the rules quite meticulously.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta by Joseph Zammit, newly elected president of the Soċjetà Mużikali Madonna tal-Ġilju club, shows people seated in tables of six, adequately spaced from each other.