WATCH: Mqabba Każin Shows How To Celebrate A Feast While Obeying COVID-19 Rules
We’ve all seen the footage of people celebrating the Feast of St Philip in Ħaż-Żebbuġ in breach of the COVID-19 rules, but a bit further south another feast was taking place.
Only this one, the Feast of Our Lady of the Lily in Mqabba, seems to have been following the rules quite meticulously.
Footage sent to Lovin Malta by Joseph Zammit, newly elected president of the Soċjetà Mużikali Madonna tal-Ġilju club, shows people seated in tables of six, adequately spaced from each other.
As the festa enthusiasts watch the Madonna statue being lifted into the parish church, they clap and cheer but remain in their seats.
“Not all każini are as wild and unruly as are being portrayed,” Zammit said.
He urged people to follow the COVID-19 health directives, no matter their personal opinions on them.
“We are all looking forward to leaving this rough patch behind us, but we must trust that national directives and restrictions are put in place for everyone for the good of everyone, no matter how unreasonable we may think they are,” he said.
Tag someone from Mqabba