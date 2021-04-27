WATCH: Road Closed As Bus Destroyed In Burmarrad Fire

At around 6.50am, police were informed of plumes of smoke coming from a bus on Triq il-Burmarrad, Mosta.

A bus was destroyed in a fire this morning in Mosta, police confirmed with Lovin Malta.

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as police officers were on the scene.

No injuries were reported, while the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The road in question has been closed while primarily investigations are underway.

Updated: Malta Public Transport speaks out

Malta Public Transport has confirmed that a bus heading towards Bugibba at around 6.30am today was involved in a fire in the Burmarrard-Mosta area.

MPT said that all passengers on board were disembarked safely and all safety procedures were followed and no one was injured in the incident.

“The company’s response team was immediately on-site and an internal investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway. The company regrets any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the respective authorities for their immediate response and assistance,” it wrote in a statement.

Stills in cover photo: Net News

