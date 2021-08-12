WATCH: St Julian’s Hit By Two Separate Fires This Morning

Two separate fires broke out in St Julian’s this morning, police have confirmed.

One of the fires broke out in Triq Lapsi, Ta’ Giorni, with ONE News reporting that a garage was hit.

Another fire broke out at Eden Cinemas in Triq Santu Wistin, Times of Malta reported, making it the second fire to hit the complex this week.

Fire engines and police officers were dispatched to the sites. Police had no immediate details on whether anyone was injured as a result.