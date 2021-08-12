د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: St Julian’s Hit By Two Separate Fires This Morning

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two separate fires broke out in St Julian’s this morning, police have confirmed.

One of the fires broke out in Triq Lapsi, Ta’ Giorni, with ONE News reporting that a garage was hit.

Another fire broke out at Eden Cinemas in Triq Santu Wistin, Times of Malta reported, making it the second fire to hit the complex this week.

Fire engines and police officers were dispatched to the sites. Police had no immediate details on whether anyone was injured as a result. 

@lovinmaltaofficial

One of two fires reported in St Julian’s this morning 👀 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #stjulians #news #happeningnow #lovinmalta

♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

READ NEXT: Abandoned Mosta Field That Once Belonged To A Notorious Murderer Will Be Turned Into A Family Park

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All