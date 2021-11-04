WATCH: Huge Drainage Spill Near St Paul’s Bay Primary School Flagged By Town’s Councillor

“I have just been to the area of St. Paul’s Bay primary school. A total disaster with sewage flowing in the surrounding streets,” Galea said on Facebook, while posting a brief video of the sewage.

St Paul’s Bay councillor Graziella Galea has raised concern over large amounts of drainage that were seeping out into the surrounding areas near the town’s primary school.

“After informing the concerned authorities, personnel will be on-site shortly to resolve this problem as soon as possible,” she added.

Galea, who is also a PN candidate, ended her message by concluding that “the infrastructure of the sewage system in St. Paul’s Bay needs to be replaced without further delay,” because such issues will get worse, especially when the locality carries on growing rapidly in population.

Otherwise, Galea insisted that the “risk of our health and the health of our children,” will remain at stake.