WATCH: Three Hospitalised After Dramatic Crash In St. Paul’s Bay

Footage by Net News shows two cars and a bus were involved in a collision at around 8pm on Triq Il-Mosta, close to the fuel station.

At least three people have been hospitalised after a serious accident in St. Paul’s Bay this evening.

At least three ambulances were on the scene.

Members of the Civil Protection Department can be seen cutting one of the car doors open to pull a victim, a 30-year-old Italian man, to safety. A 61-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were also taken to hospital.

The condition of the victims is as of yet unknown.

The road has been closed to traffic and police investigations are underway.