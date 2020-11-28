WATCH: ‘Unmask Our Children’: Valletta Protest Held Against ‘Draconian’ COVID-19 Measures And 5G

Dozens turned up with white placards with varying slogans: one read “unmask our children” and “My right to be on my own without a mask is not negotiable”. Others demanded to know the contents of the cure for COVID-19 and to not be exposed to 5G like “lab rats”.

A protest took place this morning in Valletta against Malta’s “draconian” measures against COVID-19 and the potential perils of 5G.

It was organised by the Natural Health Community, who demanded to see the science behind the measures taken to curb the transmission of COVID-19. It warned that current virus restrictions affected their fundamental human rights.

“We are not denying that there is a crisis, but we disagree on how Malta is handling it,” Rudolph Ragonesi, who heads the Gaia Foundation told the crowd.

“We have every right to know the science behind the measures taken.”

Earlier this month, the group filed a judicial protest against the Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci, arguing that public health restrictions are unlawful without a declaration of a public state of emergency. They also expressed doubt about PCR testing and forced self-isolation for asymptomatic carriers.

The group also endorsed the Barrington Declaration, a document signed by 10,000 medical and science practitioners. It calls on governments overturn their coronavirus strategies by protecting the vulnerable whilst allowing herd immunity to develop with younger people.

“If thousands of doctors have signed this declaration, don’t we have a right to know whose opinion is correct?” the speaker continued.