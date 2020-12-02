WATCH: Woman With Down Syndrome Spends The Day Shadowing Robert Abela

The shoes of the Prime Minister are not easy to fill, but that doesn’t mean people with disabilities can’t take on the role. Naomi Pace Gasan, a woman with down syndrome, got a taste of what it’s like to be the Prime Minister of Malta today, as she shadowed Robert Abela on all his daily duties, on the eve of International Day for Persons With Disabilities.

Pace Gasan accompanied the Prime Minister to press conferences, met some key members of Cabinet like Home Affairs Minister Byron Camillieri and Health Minister Chris Fearne and even made it to Parliament. There, Abela addressed the House of Representatives, saying that people with disabilities should be given better chances to have a voice at the decision-making table and in society too. She also got to sit down with Abela for an intimate interview.

Pace Gasan inquired about how many hours the Prime Minister puts in at work, his daughter Giorgia May and divulged her own aspirations for an impactful career. "You have to give a lot, but it's all worth it if you can make a difference in people's lives," Abela said, adding that a lot more needs to be done to support people with disabilities entering the workforce. Hopefully, exposure like this will help people understand that everyone can and should find fulfilling work.

