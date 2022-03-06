Watch: Supporters Of Women’s Rights March Through The Streets Of Valletta

A sizeable march in the name of International Woman’s Day took place on Sunday, starting out at Valletta’s Triton Fountain at 11am.

The march progressed through the streets of the capital, weaving through many notable landmarks, such as Parliament itself.

The call was issued for all women and supporters of women’s rights and was organised and supported by several Maltese NGOs and pressure groups.

Footage emerged of women and supporters of women’s rights taking to the streets of Malta’s capital holding several banners and placards aloft, standing together in the representation of this year’s theme: ‘Woman’s Day Every Day: Less Words More Action.’

Among them were cohorts of drummers and persons making their voices heard, even by way of loudspeakers.