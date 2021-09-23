‘We’ve lost Għargħur,’ Says Resident Living Next To Green Field Which Church Sold To Developers For High-Rise Project

Residents are up in arms over plans to build an apartment block on a green field which the Għargħur church sold to developers.

The empty green plot is 1,100 square metres and centrally located, just behind the church and close to the village’s core. The large field was sold last year in order for developers to start a high-rise project.

What was originally planned to turn into catechism classrooms, was sold to developers instead by the Curia, Times of Malta reported.

Residents are outraged, with many blaming the church for selling the site that could have remained a green area.

“We’ve lost Għargħur,” one resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta. Living right next to the green patch, she said most residents in her building are looking to rent out or sell their property before the “monstrous” developments become reality.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has joined several NGOs and residents in strongly objecting to what it described as an “unacceptable” and “cancerous” development.

Share this article with someone who loves Għargħur