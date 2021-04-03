‘What If Jesus Arrived By Boat?’: Peppi Azzopardi Pens Unfeigned Poem For Easter

For Catholics, Easter is a time to remember how Jesus died for their sins thousands of years ago. But if Jesus returned in 2021, would he be treated differently? Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi mused this question in a poem on how people would react if Jesus were living today, as a migrant risking his life at sea.

“If Jesus came today, we wouldn’t even recognise him. We’d close our doors to his face. That’s where the crucifixion would begin and when Jesus’ pain would begin – when he, like migrants, is treated like dirt,” he said.

Azzopardi paints a rather painful picture of how Jesus would once again face abuse and ridicule, just like migrants in Malta do.