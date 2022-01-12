‘Why Are Malta’s Pedestrians An Afterthought?’: Roadworks Raise Major Safety Concerns

Roadworks outside of St Julian’s have left pedestrians unable to walk safely along an onslaught of oncoming traffic.

Triq Sant’ Andrija – which is one of the busiest roads in Malta, has seen major construction work as part of improvements to the entire road network. The works have made zebra crossings meaningless, forcing pedestrians onto the road, close to zooming traffic.

Residents have attempted to reach out to Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta. Some even date back to the start of December, but their requests are either ignored or not taken seriously.

A bad storm last November also caused the adjacent wall to collapse, rendering pedestrian access to the traffic light’s call button inaccessible.

Temporary lights were installed in an attempt to manage the oncoming traffic, but they remained offline.