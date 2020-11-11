Woman In Malta Gets Positive Antibody Result After Testing Negative Three Times

A British resident in Malta is urging the public to stray on the side of caution after finding COVID-19 antibodies in her blood… despite having had three negative PCR tests.

“I don’t want to blame Malta’s health system because mistakes happen,” Sammy McEleny, a 31-year-old estate agent told Lovin Malta. “My aim is to tell people to be really vigilant. I’ve had three tests and one of those should have detected the virus, but my results all came out negative.”

“If I had gone by the first result and gone out to socialise, I could have been a coronavirus super-spreader.”

After a colleague tested positive for the virus at the beginning of October, Sammy and the rest of her Sliema office were asked to quarantine as a precaution. She felt symptoms in the first week of isolation and booked a test immediately.

A week later, she got tested at one of Malta’s drive-through centres. The PCR test came out negative.

Her office asked her to undergo another one before returning to her office. At this point, Sammy lost her sense of taste, smell and had severe flu symptoms.

Still, a second PCR test came out negative. Three and a half weeks into self-isolation, her symptoms cleared and she took a third COVID-19 test, which turned out negative again.