A 31-year-old Chinese woman who got hit by a car earlier today in Floriana suffered grievous injuries, police said in a statement.

Police confirmed that the incident happened around 3:30 pm, in Triq Santa Anna, Floriana.

The woman, who resides in Hamrun, was hit by a 22-year-old woman from Valletta.

The woman was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance, and investigations are ongoing.