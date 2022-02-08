Love, Faith And Goodwill: Children From Different Religions In Malta Create Flag To Spread Unity 

Children from different faiths came together with the scope of spreading the message of love, unity, and goodwill. The incentive was conceived to mark the start of World Interfaith Harmony Week, which began on 3rd February 2022 and involved the celebration of diversity by having students from varying backgrounds create a flag and joining them together to create a single, united banner. “The flag had to portray society’s shared values and principles, irrespective of a person’s different beliefs and religion,” the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society had said.

“We brought together leaders from 15 different faiths and religions to send a common message of love and acceptance.” The event was organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society in collaboration with the Malta Trust Foundation. Held at the foundation’s premises in Floriana, the different religious leaders also planted a tree together to green safe spaces. Among the schools chosen were Maria Regina College Qawra Primary, Maria Regina College St Paul’s Bay Primary, St Benedict College Birzebbuga Primary, and Gozo College Sannat Primary. Among the attendees was Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the foundation believed in a universally inclusive world, where the human rights and dignity of each person were always kept at the forefront. “As a society, there is an urgent need to embrace dialogue among different faiths and religions to secure society’s mutual understanding, produce a sense of harmony and improve cooperation. By working together as a united family, we can spread the message of interfaith harmony and goodwill to all,” she said.