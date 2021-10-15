د . إAEDSRر . س

‘London Is With You’: Vigil For Daphne Caruana Galizia Held Outside Maltese High Commission To UK 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A vigil for Daphne Caruana Galizia was held outside the Maltese High Commission to the UK today to mark the fourth anniversary of the journalist’s assassination.

Journalists, including John Sweeney, as well as press freedom activists and Maltese expats attended the vigil, with Caruana Galizia’s relatives thanking them for the event.

“London is with you,” Robert Zammit said, while sharing a photo of the vigil.

The event was organised by members of the Maltese community in London, ARTICLE 19, the Association of European Journalists, the Commonwealth Journalists Association, Index on Censorship, PEN International, Reporters Without Borders, and Transparency International-UK.

Malta will mark the anniversary tomorrow, with a silent gathering at Bidnija scheduled for 3pm, the time Caruana Galizia was killed.

A mass in suffrage of Caruana Galizia will then be held at 6:30pm at St Francis of Assisi Church, Valletta, followed by a vigil for truth and justice at Great Siege Square at 7:30pm.

Do you think full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia will ever be served? 

READ NEXT: 'Cannabis Clubs Should Be Allowed To Hold Up To 1,000g': Barcelona Businessman Breaks Down Malta's Legalisation Bill

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All