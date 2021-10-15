‘London Is With You’: Vigil For Daphne Caruana Galizia Held Outside Maltese High Commission To UK 

A vigil for Daphne Caruana Galizia was held outside the Maltese High Commission to the UK today to mark the fourth anniversary of the journalist’s assassination.

Journalists, including John Sweeney, as well as press freedom activists and Maltese expats attended the vigil, with Caruana Galizia’s relatives thanking them for the event.

“London is with you,” Robert Zammit said, while sharing a photo of the vigil.