‘London Is With You’: Vigil For Daphne Caruana Galizia Held Outside Maltese High Commission To UK
A vigil for Daphne Caruana Galizia was held outside the Maltese High Commission to the UK today to mark the fourth anniversary of the journalist’s assassination.
Journalists, including John Sweeney, as well as press freedom activists and Maltese expats attended the vigil, with Caruana Galizia’s relatives thanking them for the event.
“London is with you,” Robert Zammit said, while sharing a photo of the vigil.
The event was organised by members of the Maltese community in London, ARTICLE 19, the Association of European Journalists, the Commonwealth Journalists Association, Index on Censorship, PEN International, Reporters Without Borders, and Transparency International-UK.
Malta will mark the anniversary tomorrow, with a silent gathering at Bidnija scheduled for 3pm, the time Caruana Galizia was killed.
A mass in suffrage of Caruana Galizia will then be held at 6:30pm at St Francis of Assisi Church, Valletta, followed by a vigil for truth and justice at Great Siege Square at 7:30pm.
