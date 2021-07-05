Long-Awaited Cystic Fibrosis Medicine Arrives In Malta This Week

Long-awaited medicine for people living with a rare illness will be arriving in Malta this week.

Trifakta, which is described as potentially-live saving medicine for those living with Cystic Fibrosis, will be landing on the island after the government begins importing it at the cost of €3 million a year.

The issues people with Cystic Fibrosis face in Malta were raised by Mandy Vella, who used her own personal story to spread awareness over the debilitating illness. Following a public appeal, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the government would begin obtaining batches.

More details over the new medicine will be given out in a press conference later this week.

Over the weekend, Abela said that though there were only a handful of people who needed the medicine, the government was still focused on bettering their lives and was determined to “not leave anyone behind”.

Vella had previously opened about her personal experience with the illness in a series of eye-opening posts that helped to educate the public about the rare circumstances.