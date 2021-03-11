Long Queues Spotted At Gozo Ferry Terminal As New COVID-19 Measures Come Into Effect

A photo has emerged online of a Gozo ferry terminal inundated with long queues just one day after the island announced a quasi-lockdown in light of a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

The photo, which was posted online, shows people queuing for the ferry with no social distancing measures in place, leading to many users taking to the comment section to condemn the lack of enforcement.

“Good to see the authorities are doing their job properly,” one user said.

“Very irresponsible. We should have learned by now!” said another.

“Unacceptable, they should put security to keep their distance. People don’t learn,” a third person said.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a string of new COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and limiting travel to Gozo to residents of the island only.

Following the announcement, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri reiterated the restrictions on travel and said that passengers using the ferry will be screened before boarding.

“In the coming hours the Ministry for Gozo will be issuing specific permits for those workers who cross daily in order to facilitate the screening process and avoid queues at the terminals,” he said.

“Ships will continue to operate at half capacity and the same ships will continue to be fumigated periodically.”

