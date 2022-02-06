‘Look At Robert Abela’s Money’: PN President Hits Back At Gozo Minister After Rant At ‘Elites’

Nationalist Party General Council president Mark Anthony Sammut has responded to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s warning against a “PN establishment” by reminding him how much money the Prime Minister’s legal firm earned from the Planning Authority.

“If there was anyone who had it made and who never had to work for anything, it is Robert Abela. He doesn’t know what work means, so much so that he was paid a shocking €17,000 a month because he did some work on Saturdays and Sundays,” Sammut said.

In response to Camilleri’s claim that PN “elites” view PL supporters as ħamalli, Sammut counter-argued that Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis had mocked PL supporters as “Ġaħan” in a chat to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.