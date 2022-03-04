‘Look How Many Measures We Have’: Abela Lists Environmental And Economic Promises At San Ġwann Event

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid out a number of economic and environmental plans for Malta if the Labour Party was elected while speaking at a public event in San Ġwann this evening.

Seated among the crowd, Abela spoke of his vision for a “just society” where government policy would “give the most to those that need it most”.

Discussions on more open spaces in San Ġwann were underway, Abela said, noting that works at Karin Grech Garden in the town would continue in conjunction with other projects, including an underground parking and tunnel, that would result in a public space three times its current size.

Abela noted that any new green spaces need to take a “holistic approach” and consider whether they’ll affect nearby parking spaces or the closing of nearby streets, but that these spaces would give children in Malta a place to “enjoy their free time”.

Turning to finances, he emphasised the importance of extra curricular activities, saying an incentive for such activities would increase from €100 to €300.

Abela said his administration would increase work benefit by €200, and children’s allowance by €450. He also praised a laptop scheme giving educational support to children and a saving in income tax measure that was “aimed at helping those who need it most”.

“If people give us their faith in the next legislature… it will mean thousands more in their pockets,” Abela ended.

Host Luke Dalli said the Prime Minister’s list left one “breathless”.

“And there’s more to come,” replied Abela as the crowd cheered.

Watch the full event below – Abela’s opening address is right after the intro.