Lou Bondi And Vince Marmara Join President For State Of The Nation Survey

A new national survey will be carried out in an attempt to understand the evolution of the Maltese national identity, from what defines us to what shapes our principles.

The State of the Nation was launched by President George Vella earlier today and is being directed by strategic communications consultant Lou Bondi alongside statistician Vincent Marmara.

The survey will be contacted via telephone to no less than 1,000 Maltese citizens said to reflect the country’s demographics.

The purpose of The State of the Nation is to develop a better picture of the nation as a whole and what defines it, with the end goal to strengthen national unity.

“I believe that this survey is not only opportune but further strengthens in a scientific and concrete way the discussion related to national unity,” Vella said.

“This conference in June will be an occasion where I will continue consolidating my intention to have an inclusive and respectful discussion, that continues to grow and mature, about what the people of Malta are going through, what is causing division, and what can continue to unite us,” he said.

The findings of the survey will be presented at The State of the Nation national conference held at Verdala Palace on 4th June.

A total of 29 speakers will be present at the conference, including Vella, Bondi and Marmara, as well as Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

“Apart from being held, hopefully, at the beginning of the end of the pandemic, fundamental and revolutionary changes are taking place on different levels in our country and around us; changes that are giving birth to realities that we have yet to understand what they mean,” Bondi said.

Last month, Vella began tackling the subject with the launch of the national conference on national unity. The goal of the conference will be to strengthen civil discourse and discussion in the country while addressing other issues like discrimination.

Similar topics will be discussed in the upcoming conference held on 4th June following the revelations of the study’s findings.

