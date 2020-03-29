Lovin Daily Exclusive: Former PN Leader Simon Busuttil To Be Interviewed Tomorrow

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil will be the special guest on Lovin Daily tomorrow at 10am, where he will react to the latest political and criminal developments in Malta.

Busuttil was PN leader when he called for a magisterial inquiry into corruption claims involving Keith Schembri, the ex-Chief of Staff of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Schembri was in court earlier this morning where he is facing charges of money laundering, bribery, corruption, tax evasion and other financial crimes related to the sale of passports and a tender to supply Allied Newspapers with a new printing press.

Busuttil, today the secretary-general of the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament, recently called the court action against Schembri as a “historic turning point in our fight for justice”.

“It’s an indictment of the entire Labour establishment. And a confirmation that Daphne was right,” he wrote on Twitter when the charges emerged.

Stay tuned to Lovin Daily tomorrow at 10am for the live interview on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Share with someone who needs to check out this interview!