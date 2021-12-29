Lovin Malta Confirmed As Island’s Number One Platform For Online Video

Lovin Malta has been confirmed as Malta’s favourite online platform for video content and programmes. In a new survey conducted by the Broadcasting Authority looking into Maltese audiences’s viewing trends, Lovin Malta continued to be the island’s preferred platform for online video content. 1. Lovin Malta was the most preferred local platform for watching videos online, surpassing even YouTube for local audiences across all age groups. 80% of users view their video content on Facebook, with mobile phones being the preferred method of consuming content.

2. Lovin Malta’s original shows and collaborations dominated the island’s top programmes, with Jon Jispjega, Xarabank and Lovin Daily named the island’s three most popular online shows. Other Lovin Malta’s series, including Kaxxaturi and Lovin Eats as well as CovidCALLS and Taħlita Perfetta were ranked in the top programmes as well.

3. The platform was also chosen as the third most viewed platform for news locally, with Times of Malta and TVM coming in first and second places respectively. The Broadcasting Authority’s survey is held twice a year, with the last survey also finding Lovin Malta to be the island’s preferred choice for programming. This year, Lovin Malta continued to produce a number of original series, including Basically, Lovin Streats, Taħlita Perfetta, as well as produce acclaimed documentaries, including A Little Smile and A Dose Of Red Nose. Lovin Malta was also on scene when ultramarathon swimmer Neil Agius broke the world record for the longest distance ocean swim, with a video of the moment reaching over 10 million views. With 2022 around the corner and more original productions set to feature on Lovin Malta’s platform, the entire LM team would like to say thank you to our esteemed viewers who have laughed and cried and learnt with us through our online content over the last 12 months. Share this story to celebrate the incredible work done by LM’s journalists and editors