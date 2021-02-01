Lovin Malta Files Historic Case To Declare Propaganda By Political Party Stations Unconstitutional

Lovin Malta has officially filed its historic court case to determine whether propaganda on political party TV stations should be declared unconstitutional.

The court case argues that a law approved by Parliament in 1991 to permit the stations to open went completely contrary to the demands of the Constitution.



A proviso in Article 13 of the Broadcasting Act enables party stations to exist on the premise that they balance each other out, even though Malta’s Constitution, the highest law in the land, clearly states that all broadcast media should be as much as possible impartial. One and Net are the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands, Lovin Malta argues.



“The only argument that exists in favour of partisan stations is that if both stations violate the Constitution, then there is a balance in wrongdoing and that wrongdoing becomes appropriate and constitutional.”



“At present, the Broadcasting Act allows for a situation where that which is wrong is considered right, as long as both sides violate the Constitution and thus this mutual constitutional delinquency eradicates and negates any violation,” the court application read.

The lawyers who filed the case are Eve Borg Costanzi and Matthew Cutajar. The case will be heard in front of the Civil Courts.