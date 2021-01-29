Lovin Malta Is Officially The Home To Watch Maltese Online Shows, New Survey Reveals 

Lovin Malta is officially the country’s most popular online portal to watch Maltese programmes, a survey by the Broadcasting Authority has revealed.

Out of all the respondents, a massive 42% said that they watch Maltese productions directly through lovinmalta.com.

The closest was Newsbook with a 10.6% share. Lovin Malta is just beaten out by social media behemoth Facebook, who takes up about 60% of the viewers. However, it does not make any distinction as to what specific pages they’re watching.

The data for the survey was collected between 14th and 20th December 2020 from a sample of 1,248 people from all of Malta’s geographical regions.

Lovin Malta’s entire roster of programmes dominates the results for the most preferred online shows by respondents. Kaxxaturi, Lovin Malta’s satirical news programme, even beat out the likes of Xarabank – which is also aired on the portal.

Lovin Daily, Lovin Eats, Lovin Meets, Jon Jispjega, Lovin Documentaries, and COVID CALLS all make up the rest of the top 10 programmes.

The media house also performs well in terms of local news portals – currently ranking fifth behind Times of Malta, TVM, MaltaToday and Newsbook.