Lovin Malta Is Officially The Home To Watch Maltese Online Shows, New Survey Reveals
Lovin Malta is officially the country’s most popular online portal to watch Maltese programmes, a survey by the Broadcasting Authority has revealed.
Out of all the respondents, a massive 42% said that they watch Maltese productions directly through lovinmalta.com.
The closest was Newsbook with a 10.6% share. Lovin Malta is just beaten out by social media behemoth Facebook, who takes up about 60% of the viewers. However, it does not make any distinction as to what specific pages they’re watching.
The data for the survey was collected between 14th and 20th December 2020 from a sample of 1,248 people from all of Malta’s geographical regions.
Lovin Malta’s entire roster of programmes dominates the results for the most preferred online shows by respondents. Kaxxaturi, Lovin Malta’s satirical news programme, even beat out the likes of Xarabank – which is also aired on the portal.
Lovin Daily, Lovin Eats, Lovin Meets, Jon Jispjega, Lovin Documentaries, and COVID CALLS all make up the rest of the top 10 programmes.
The media house also performs well in terms of local news portals – currently ranking fifth behind Times of Malta, TVM, MaltaToday and Newsbook.
When it came to actual television viewership, the survey uncovered that TVM remains the most popular – taking home around 48% of the result. One was the second most popular local station with around 24%, followed by Net at 12%.
TV, survey shows, is a crucial place for people to following news – accounting for around 48.4% of respondents.
Lovin Malta has launched a website explaining its case to declare the country’s party-owned TV stations unconstitutional.
Kaxxaturi.com details exactly why ONE and Net go against Article 119 of the Constitution, which requires all broadcasters to be impartial.
A proviso in Article 13 of the Broadcasting Act enables party stations to exist on the premise that they balance each other out, even though Malta’s Constitution clearly states that all broadcast media is as much as possible impartial.
This is the same argument made by the Prime Minister’s father George Abela when he was President 10 years ago.
Lovin Malta argues that One TV and Net TV are the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands.
The website also includes a countdown of how long the party media have failed to publish their audited accounts and a copy of the last accounts they filed which showed them making heavy losses and being in debt.
What do you think of the survey? Comment below