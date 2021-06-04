We’re Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For A Creative Executive To Join Our Family

Do you have what it takes to join Malta’s fastest-growing media organisation? We’re currently looking for a Creative Executive to form part of the Lovin Malta family. As part of the Creative Team, you’ll be responsible for a mix of things, from directing photo and video shoots to designing proposals and presentations, to giving timely and helpful feedback to improve creative solutions. You’ll be working closely with all the different teams at Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta: Here's To 2021 Stay tuned for loads of exciting content coming your way very soon 👀❤️ Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, January 22, 2021

What qualifications are we looking for? Creativity is a must. A can-do attitude where the solution to any problem lies in a combination of creative thinking, collaboration and hard work. On a more technical side, good presentation and person-to-person skills are required, as well as excellent oral and written communication skills. Experience in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop will set you apart from other candidates.

Lovin Malta celebrates its fifth birthday by planting 25 trees What better way to celebrate your birthday than planting some trees! Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

So why join Lovin Malta’s team? By joining a fast-paced, ambitious and visionary team, you’ll venture into uncharted territories with us and become part of the fabric that revolutionizes Malta’s media game. Lovin Malta also takes care of its employees in its grand media quest and understands the importance of having a happy and healthy work environment. With this in mind, Lovin Malta offers competitive salaries and maintains to do so as we continue to grow. You’ll also get to work from home one day a week (once the COVID-19 situation improves) and get your birthday off!

How do I apply? Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply for the call for journalists. Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications!