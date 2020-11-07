Lovin Malta, Times of Malta And TVM Lead Journalism Awards Finalists
Lovin Malta is among the top three best performing newsrooms in this year’s journalism awards, the Institute of Maltese Journalists revealed.
Times of Malta and Television Malta were also noted for having a large number of finalists for the Malta Journalist Awards. The finalists won’t be announced until the night of the award ceremony.
The 30th edition of the contest will take place next week. It will see a total of 18 awards given, including the prestigious Gold Award, which will go to a journalist who has produced outstanding work throughout a long career.
Others awards up for grabs include investigation of the year, best upcoming journalist and prizes for print, audiovisuals, sports, cartoons, use of the Maltese language and human interest stories.
The socially-distanced red carpet event will be hosted by Net and One journalists Kelly Peplow and Keane Cutajar on the 14th November, while the ceremony will be broadcasted from media houses and TVM2 live at 8pm.
Tag someone who needs to tune into the Malta Journalist Awards!