د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lovin Malta, Times of Malta And TVM Lead Journalism Awards Finalists

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lovin Malta is among the top three best performing newsrooms in this year’s journalism awards, the Institute of Maltese Journalists revealed.

Times of Malta and Television Malta were also noted for having a large number of finalists for the Malta Journalist Awards. The finalists won’t be announced until the night of the award ceremony.

The 30th edition of the contest will take place next week. It will see a total of 18 awards given, including the prestigious Gold Award, which will go to a journalist who has produced outstanding work throughout a long career.

REVEALED

We are pleased to present the new branding for the 30th Edition of the #Malta #Journalism Awards #MJA30…

Posted by Istitut tal-Ġurnalisti Maltin on Saturday, 31 October 2020

Others awards up for grabs include investigation of the year, best upcoming journalist and prizes for print, audiovisuals, sports, cartoons, use of the Maltese language and human interest stories.

The socially-distanced red carpet event will be hosted by Net and One journalists Kelly Peplow and Keane Cutajar on the 14th November, while the ceremony will be broadcasted from media houses and TVM2 live at 8pm.

Tag someone who needs to tune into the Malta Journalist Awards! 

READ NEXT: Last Record Of Keith Schembri’s ‘Lost’ Phone Is Near His Mellieħa Home, 30 Minutes Before His Arrest

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK