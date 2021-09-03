Loving Maltese Couple Adopt Second Son Abandoned Abroad Because Of His Disability

When Noel and Chris Vella Galea found out the five-year-old Santiago had been abandoned just five days after being born by a young couple in Portugal, they knew what they needed to do: provide him with a safe and loving home. “It’s going to get very busy now managing two boys,” Noel told Lovin Malta just weeks after finalising the adoption. The inspirational couple had already adopted their first son, nine-year-old Daniel, also from Portugal, after finding him in less than favourable conditions. Now, they’ve added Santiago, and are overjoyed to be looking towards the boys’ future.

“We are still settling in and building a bond with him – he’s very different than Daniel,” Vella Galea continued. However, it seems that he’s already started forming a strong bond with his new caring parents – especially with Chris. The couple, who run the TwoPapasMalta page on social media, wanted to document the process and show how love can overcome any obstacle or challenge.

The parents explained that Santiago has mild intellectual disability, which was enough for his birth parents in Portugal – both under the age of 20 themselves – to give him up to a foster home just five days after he was born. Now though, he’s living in a beautiful home in Malta, with two doting parents dedicated to giving him the best life they can – and a new older brother to boot.

“Even though he has this condition, the boy is really intelligent,” Noel said to TVM, with Chris emphasising “we love him as he is, it makes no difference has this or that”. They also wanted to share a message to everyone who supported them during this process. “On behalf of our family, thank you very much for your positive response on our new journey. Also, we would like to say a big good luck to all those who we have and are still supporting in embarking on a new parenting journey through the adoption process.”

Lovin Malta had visited the Vella Galeas at their home after adopting their first son, Daniel – check it out below.

These Two Maltese Papas Show How Beautiful Same-Sex Parenting Is A Maltese couple that expanded their love-filled family after adopting their son from Portugal are using social media to show the reality of what having two fathers is like. Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, January 15, 2021

Tag someone who needs to see this beautiful story and share it to show your support for the Two Papas

READ NEXT: Magistrate Nadine Lia Will Not Recuse Herself From Latest Case Against Yorgen Fenech