Luzzu Could Be A Contender For An Oscar, Leading Film Platform Predicts

One of the most promising Maltese films to come out in recent years is being called a contender for an Academy Award in 2022.

Luzzu has been named as a contender for the Academy Awards’ – typically known as the Oscars – International Feature Film Award, which focused on foreign-language submissions from over 90 countries.

Malta selected Luzzu as this year’s submission – and now, Indiewire, a popular film industry platform, has included Luzzu as a potential winner on the night next year.

For the 94th Academy Awards, the submitted movies must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between 1st January and 31st December 2021 and submitted to the Academy by 1st November 2021. That leaves a short window for participating members to see the films, with the shortlist to be announced on 21st December 2021.

The final five nominees will be announced on 8th February 2022.

“Malta has selected Alex Camilleri’s feature debut ‘Luzzu,’ about a struggling Malta fisherman (Sundance prize-winner Jesmark Scicluna) who enters the world of black-market fishing in order to provide for his wife and newborn child,” Indiewire said of the film, including it in its contendors list.

The Luzzu team excitedly shared the positive news online – if Luzzu takes home the prize, it would be one of the greatest achievements in Maltese film history.