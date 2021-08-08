Luzzu Director Is Already Planning His Next Maltese Movie Showing A Completely Different Side To The County 

Luzzu director Alex Camilleri is already planning his next feature based around Malta and he’s ready to show a completely different side to the country. Luzzu is an award-winning movie based on the turbulent and difficult lives of Maltese fishermen. It depicts the homegrown tale of the two real fishermen as they come to terms with the hardships of their industry in the modern age, turning towards an illegal black market to care for their family and livelihood.

It has earned rave reviews the first Maltese film ever to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival earlier this year with Jesmark Scicluna, a real Maltese fisherman, winning Special Jury Award for his role in the film. The movie is a beautifully shot tale and is a showcase of what it means to be a Maltese person struggling with their heritage in the modern-day.

Speaking at a press screening of Luzzu, Camilleri said that he was already working on his next film on the islands and vowed to show a very different part of Malta. He was tight-lipped on what the movie is about but hinted that it would be a far more happy tone to Luzzu. Luzzu will get its first theatrical release in Malta on 8th September 2021, with a limited red carpet event taking place a few days earlier on 3rd September. It is a must-watch for Maltese audiences, so make sure to get your tickets early.

