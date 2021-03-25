Lydia Abela Appointed President Of Special Olympics Malta One Year Before Country Hosts International Games

Lydia Abela has been appointed as president of Special Olympics Malta by the organisation’s executive board.

Abela took to social media to thank the executive committee for entrusting her with this role.

“As President of Special Olympics Malta, I look forward to working with Anna Calleja and the entire team for the benefit of our athletes who are honouring Malta,” she said.

The appointment comes just one year before Malta is set to host the Special Olympic international games.

“I look forward to giving every athlete everything possible so that each and every one of them can develop their potential,” said the National Director of Special Olympics Malta, Anna Calleja.

Tag someone who needs to know this