Lydia Abela Celebrates 13 Years Of Marriage With Robert Abela And Shares Wedding Photos
Lydia Abela and Prime Minister Robert Abela are celebrating 13 years of being married, with Lydia Abela taking the moment to share a personal photo from her wedding ceremony alongside an emotional tribute to her husband.
“#13yearsofmarriage. Nothing in this world can be as wonderful as the love you give to me and Giorgia Mae. Happy Anniversary Robert, I love you,” she posted today alongside a vintage and modern image of the couple.
The Abelas had married in the Mdina Cathedral before heading to Villa Arrigo in Naxxar for the celebrations.
Interestingly, this wasn’t the only date the Abelas celebrated this week, with Lydia Abela also enjoying her birthday on Sunday.
Robert Abela shared his own anniversary post shortly afterwards with an image showing big smiles all around.
Her post comes just hours before Abela’s budget address in Parliament this evening.
Several leading Maltese politicians, from Transport Minister Ian Borg to MEP Josianne Cutajar reacted to the photos, praising the couple for their continued commitment.
