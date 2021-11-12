Lydia Abela Shares Power Selfie With US Vice President Kamala Harris Calling For End To Inequality

Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, just shared a selfie with US Vice President Kamala Harris while in France.

The snap, which comes as Abela attends the Paris Peace Forum, provided Lydia Abela the opportunity to call out continued inequalities around the world.

“We need to address the inequalities that continue to exist around the world,” Abela said. “Not with a sense of charity, but because we have a duty to each person to work together to ensure a proper quality of life is guaranteed to all.”

Abela said Harris’ presence was significant as it shows that both the largest and the smallest countries – the USA and Malta – needed to work together to make global peace happen.

Equality between genders and people is one of the themes of this year’s forum, alongside other themes such as governing artificial intelligence and reforming capitalism.